MADISON - Sue A. Pope, age 78, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, surrounded by her family. She was born in Edgerton, Wis. on March 14, 1940, the daughter of Harold and Genevieve (Hyland) Asperheim.
She grew up in Waterloo, Wis. and graduated from Madison West High School. Sue married James L. Pope on Oct. 10, 1964, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison, Wis.
Sue was active in PTO, was a Cub Scout den leader, and was also on the youth group board at church. Throughout her life, she worked at Selective Service, the V.A. Hospital and the Waisman Center.
Sue is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, James (Carolina) Pope, Steven (Beverly) Pope and Thomas Pope; grandchildren, Amber, Helena, Kaili, Claudia, James, Anthony and Jordan Pope; sister, Dr. Mary (Lou Molnar) Favaro; sister-in-law, Sue Pope; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Dorothy Hamm; brothers-in-law, John and Larry Pope, Steve Hamm and Phil Favaro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with Monsignor Kenneth Fiedler presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Sue will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison.
A special thank you to the staff at All Saints Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare, and to Dr. Orest Kostelyna and Dr. Ethan Silverman for their care and guidance. Memorials may be written to All Saints Memory Care, Agrace HospiceCare, or the charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.