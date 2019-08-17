LAKE MILLS / FOSTER CITY - Robert (Bob) Eugene Pope, age 61 of Foster City, California, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with a rare form of leukemia.
Bob was born January 8, 1958, in Beloit, Wis. to Jack and Marion (Johnson) Pope. He was the oldest of five children. He grew up in Lake Mills, Wis. and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1976. He pursued a career in computer software and became a leader specializing in writing code for the healthcare industry. His career led him to California, where he met and married his wife Theresa in 1993.
Bob was a proud Rotarian. He served as president of the Georgetown Divide Rotary Club in 2006-2007, and continued his leadership as Assistant Governor for Area 6 in 2008. He was instrumental in establishing a music scholarship and started the club’s most successful fundraiser, The Margarita booth at the El Dorado County Fair. Following his move to Foster City, he transferred to the Tiburon Rotary Club in Belvedere, Calif., where he served as president. Although his health was deteriorating, he remained active until the end. His tireless efforts on behalf of Rotary will never be forgotten.
Bob was also involved in Toastmasters, where he was the guiding force in founding a Toastmasters Storytellers Club in San Mateo, Calif. Bob loved traveling with his wife, especially to Mexico, and spending time with his friends and family. He never forgot his Wisconsin roots and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
He would do anything for his family. When his brother was ill with Lymphoma, he not only was a bone marrow donor but also volunteered to stay and care for him at a hotel close to Stanford Hospital where he received treatment.
Bob loved being a father, and was proud of his three children, Bob Pope (Madison, Wis.), Felicia Pope (North Liberty, Iowa), and Jack Pope (Foster City, Calif.). His children brought a special light to his life.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marion; and three siblings, Richard, John, and Nancy. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa, and his brother James (Lynne) of Stoughton, Wis. He is further survived by nephews and nieces, Grant Pope, Connor Pope, Trevor Pope, Julia Pope and Alexandra Donovan.
Bob lived his life fully, boldly moving forward despite his health challenges. He encouraged his family and others to “Live Life” and take advantage of all opportunities that come their way. His family is proud of his heroic efforts to battle cancer and takes comforts in knowing he is no longer in pain.
A celebration of life will take place on September 22, 2019 in Foster City, Calif. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rotary Club of Foster City in his name. (1221 Chess Drive, Foster City, Calif. 94404)