Pope, Darrell A.

Born in Madison, he moved to Bradenton in 1992. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Jean; parents, Thelma and Arden Pope and James Doty; he is survived by his daughters, Linnae M. Pope and Susanne J. Pope-Broihahn (Steven) of Madison and Julie A. Pope (Marc) of Bradenton, Fla.; five grandchildren, Audrey (Scott) Gilmer, Angela Broihahn, Kelly Broihahn, Charlotte Doty, James Doty and great grandsons, Aidan and Archer.

Darrell graduated from UW Madison and then attended Tulane University, obtaining a Master's Degree in Environmental Science. He worked for the State of Wisconsin for decades, retiring early to live in Florida and spend time with his best friends and traveling the world with the love of his life, Barbara. We honor Darrell for his never-ending love for his friends, family and co-workers. His uncanny gift of gab, wit, including the most outrageous practical jokes and creative abilities in many art mediums; drawing, stained glass and funny poetry, brought much joy to all, even perfect strangers. He was also an avid athlete and relished the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.