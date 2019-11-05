Poole, Kathleen

MADISON - Kathleen M. Poole, 84, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Waunakee Manor. She was born to Arthur and Elizabeth Longfield on January 21, 1935, in Madison. Kathy married Eugene M. Poole in 1953. Kathy Poole was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Kathy was a life-long learner who attended Madison Area Technical College and received a certificate of completion in clothing and textiles and started a dressmaking and alterations business in her home. She made her daughter's wedding dress by hand.
Kathy enjoyed gardening, reading, volunteering for church and school, and PLATO courses offered through UW-Madison. She took great joy in taking ballroom dance lessons (American smooth and Latin) and was an excellent and avid ballroom dancer for more than thirty years.
Throughout her life, Kathy did many things and met many people. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Kathy is survived by her children, Chuck Poole, Rick Poole, Jeff (Cheryl) Poole, and Lynn Marx; grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Bengry, Amy (Matt) Zuehlke, Renae (Nic) Veasley, Nick (Nicole) Marx, Joanna (Tomasz) Marx-Talarczyk, Thomas (Marissa) Marx, Abby Bornhofer, and Krysta Bornhofer; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Louise (Bob) Klubertanz; brother, Jim (Judy) Longfield; stepsisters, Barbara (Ron) Johnson, and Beverly (Rick) Gericke; and special friend, Marcus Lenius.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Leo Herfel; husband, Eugene, and a sister, Marianne Young.
A visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison at 11 a.m. Burial was held at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speedway Road, Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Empty Stocking Club, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.