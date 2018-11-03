MADISON / FITCHBURG - Susan J. Ponti, age 73, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2018, after a sudden, but brief struggle with cancer. From her birth on March 31, 1945, to her death on Wednesday, she nourished the people around her with love. She was born in Madison, to Samuel and Frieda (Breitenbach) Noftle. She attended Edgewood High School and went on to become a beautician until she married and devoted her life to her family. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Susan enjoyed gardening, dancing, traveling and spending time with her family. She had a very kind heart and generous soul and was very gracious until her beautiful life came to an end.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her younger brother, William "Bill" Noftle; and by her eldest son, Patrick W. She is survived by her loving family, which includes her spouse of 20 years, Gary M. Strong; son, Charlie (Kara); daughter, Kathy (Amanda) Ferwerda; grandchildren, Samuel and Matthew Ponti and Samantha and Nathan Ferwerda; and many other family and friends. Our hearts will always carry memories of the love she gave to us.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, with Monsignor Tom Baxter presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, Middleton.
Special thanks to the staff at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.