FERRYVILLE—Marvel M. Pond, age 83, of Ferryville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. She was born on March 7, 1935. She married Richard Pond on April 8, 1954. They lived in the Madison area and Spring Green before moving to Ferryville.
Marvel loved her family, bird watching, collecting rocks and traveling. She and Dick loved going to Florida, where they would walk along the beach and collect shells. Now that they are reunited, they can continue their journeys together.
Marvel is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Rich) Zellmer of Waunakee, Ann (Bob) Sime of Ferryville and Laura (Talal) Abuljebain of Egypt; 10 grandchildren, Jackie (Brian) Stubbe, Robert (Lauren) Zellmer, Brad Diestelmann, Sadie (Mike) Conrad, Justin Sime, Tyler Sime, Rochelle (Rod) Espana, Jeff Shumway, Christina Gerard and Jennifer (Brian) Kilcoyne; 11 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the VOSSETEIG FUNERAL HOME in Gays Mills. Pastor Nile Sandeen will officiate, with burial to follow in the Pioneer Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Gays Mills is serving the family.