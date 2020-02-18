Pomeranke, Betty (Bollig)

DANE - Betty Jane (Bollig) Pomeranke, 78, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Mary's hospital after a long struggle with health issues. Betty was born January 4, 1942, to John and Johanna (Zeier) Bollig. She grew up on the family farm in DeForest where she learned a strong work ethic. In 1959, she married Donald Pomeranke and began her career as a wife and mother on their farm near Dane. They were married 53 years, until Donald's passing in 2013. In addition to her husband Donald, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Richard and Edward Bollig, her brother-in-law Darrell Pomeranke and sister-in-law, Marlene Schmidt. Betty is survived by her sisters, Carol (Laverne) Statz, Dorothy (Ron) Lange, Jan Pomeranke and Mary (John) Tveit, many nieces and nephews and her children Jim, Joan (Tim) Kutz, Jill and Jackie Pomeranke (Larry Klein). Two grandsons, Tyler (Alaina) Kutz and Drew (Kayla Maier) Kutz; and her three great-grandchildren, Noah, Claire and Leo Kutz.

Betty was a hardworking wife who stayed at home to raise her children and helped to oversee the day-to-day operations of the farm. Once her children were grown, she worked for the School District of Waunakee until her retirement.