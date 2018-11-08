RIO—Mark E. “Sparky” Polnow, age 65 of Rio, passed away Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 15, 1953, in Madison, the son of Fred and Audrey (Herwig) Polnow. He attended and graduated from Pardeeville High School, class of 1971. He was married to Jane Hickox. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan along with having a passion for the outdoors. Mark was employed at Schumann Printers in Fall River as a maintenance and electrical technician. Mark lived life to the fullest in his way.
Survivors include special niece, Lacy Polnow of Fort Atkinson; brother; George (Cindy) Polnow of Madison; sisters, Helen (Fred) Leystra of Markesan, Mary (Fred) Schindler of Portland, Ore., Rebecca (Tim) Warnes of Shoreview, Minn., Rachel (Del) Atkinson of Colorado Springs, Co., and Katherine (Charles) Becker of Pardeeville; and his dog and companion, Matilda; and many other nieces nephews, other family and friends that were very dear to him. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane; brother, Timothy Polnow and sister-in-law, Gail Polnow.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at 2 p.m., at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville, with the Rev. Kerry Wilson officiating. Inurnment will follow at Rocky Run Cemetery in Wyocena Township. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of service.
