WAUNAKEE - Patricia Anne "Pat" Pollock, age 62, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born on Aug. 12, 1956, in Madison, the daughter of Richard and Florencia (Roh) Pollock. She spent her life providing care to others in the twilight of their lives.
She is survived by her parents; her siblings, three sisters and one brother; five nieces; and three nephews.
A celebration of life is being planned for Pat on her birthday, at Winn-Cress Funeral Home. The times will be published as the date gets closer and updated on the Cress website. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.