MADISON - Kenneth D. Pollock, age 83 of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2165 Linden Avenue. Madison with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services at the church. A full obituary will follow in the Sunday, June 9, 2019 paper, Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
