MADISON - Kenneth Duane Pollock, age 83 of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home from gastric cancer on June 2, 2019.
He was born on December 27, 1935, in Cassville Wisconsin, the son of Archie and Geneva (Wood) Pollock. Ken married the love of his life, Judy (Oldenburg) on June 28, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church in Madison. He graduated from East High School in 1954. Ken worked for Oscar Mayer for 40 years, and also loved to spend his free time fixing bicycles for family and friends.
Ken loved spending time with his family. Whether it was bowling, hunting, going on his annual fishing trip, having breakfast with his grandchildren at Dairyland or just relaxing in his shed, looking up at the stars with his tobacco pipe, Ken lived his life to the fullest. He was a man who was always helping others and did so with kindness and humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and three sisters. He is survived by his wife Judy of 60 years; his daughter, JoEllen (Dean); his sons, Mark (Kathy), Duane, Tim (Tami); as well as his grandchildren, Kimberly, Kayla, Brittany, Cole, Ryan, Jason; great-granddaughter, Alexis; brother, Floyd (JoAnn) and sister Cheryl (Jim) Starker.
The family wishes to thank Lois Roth for all of her help during Dad’s illness and to Jeff Hron, Ken’s nephew for all of his help during this difficult time.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2165 Linden Ave. on Wednesday, June 12. Funeral Services will follow. Memorials can be made to the family or to Zion Lutheran Church of Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.