Pollard, Jeannette B.

MADISON - Jeanette B. Pollard, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings in Waunakee. She was born on May 26, 1934, in Kendall, Wis., the daughter of Morris and Anna Marie (Preuss) Cleven.
Jeanette worked for Oscar Mayer for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, enjoying singing and traveling with the choir, serving communion at church and in the community, a member of the grief counseling group and anointment of the ill services. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8483. Jeanette was an avid bowler with her friends from Oscar Mayer for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing Euchre and entertaining for friends and family. Jeanette was an avid sports fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. She also enjoyed the UW marching band.
She is survived by her children, Ann Marie (Jonathan) Pollard Bader and Tom (Marie) Pollard; grandchildren, Elizabeth Brickl, Sarah (Brandon) Cotillier, Mira and Shireen Bader, and Megan and Marty Pollard; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice (Bob) Brooks, Donald Cleven and Duane (Kay) Cleven; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John C. Pollard; her son, John D. Pollard; her dear friend, Mr. Schulz; and her siblings, Eleanor, Edward and Glen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., with Fr. Robert Evenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. and also from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UW Madison or Olbrich Gardens. Flowers are being coordinated by Rose Cottage of DeForest.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Sylvan Crossing and Rainbow Hospice for the loving care they gave Jeanette.
