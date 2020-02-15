Pollard, Jeannette B.

MADISON - Jeanette B. Pollard, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings in Waunakee. She was born on May 26, 1934, in Kendall, Wis., the daughter of Morris and Anna Marie (Preuss) Cleven.

Jeanette worked for Oscar Mayer for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, enjoying singing and traveling with the choir, serving communion at church and in the community, a member of the grief counseling group and anointment of the ill services. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8483. Jeanette was an avid bowler with her friends from Oscar Mayer for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing Euchre and entertaining for friends and family. Jeanette was an avid sports fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. She also enjoyed the UW marching band.

She is survived by her children, Ann Marie (Jonathan) Pollard Bader and Tom (Marie) Pollard; grandchildren, Elizabeth Brickl, Sarah (Brandon) Cotillier, Mira and Shireen Bader, and Megan and Marty Pollard; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice (Bob) Brooks, Donald Cleven and Duane (Kay) Cleven; and many other family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John C. Pollard; her son, John D. Pollard; her dear friend, Mr. Schulz; and her siblings, Eleanor, Edward and Glen.