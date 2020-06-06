Polite, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Cavanaugh)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIDDLETON/HOLLANDALE - Jacqueline "Jackie" (Cavanaugh) Polite, age 59, of Middleton, left her earthly home on May 28, 2020. She was born in Darlington on April 19, 1961 and grew up in Hollandale. Jackie graduated from Pecatonica High School in 1979. She attended UW Green Bay where she studied music, and this was also where she met her husband Greg.

Her professional career began in Madison, where she was a Worship Leader and Associate Pastor at Shalom Christian Center. She spent several years in management at RZ & Company Salon. After moving to Alabama, she founded and managed a pre-K – 12th grade school where she was able to incorporate her love of music, education and working with children. After returning to WI, she decided to return to school to pursue a nursing degree. She graduated from Edgewood College at the top of her class. Upon graduation she was hired at UW Hospital where she found great fulfillment in being able to serve people.

