OCONTO FALLS - David C. Polashek, age 70 of Oconto Falls, died suddenly of natural causes Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at a second residence in Hartford, Conn. He was born Jan. 20, 1948, to Gerald E. and Rosaline L. (Trubl) Polashek, in Grand Island, Neb. He married Susan E. Pedersen, Aug. 10, 1968. They divorced in 2004. David married Kim T. Davis on July 18, 2015. David split his time between homes in Wisconsin and Connecticut.
David taught middle school social studies in Minnesota and Iowa, and served as superintendent in Wauzeka from 1978 to 1993, and Oconto Falls from 1993 to 2015, when he retired.
David is survived by his wife; four children; seven grandchildren; two stepchildren; and 10 brothers and sisters. David was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and a daughter-in-law.
Visitation will be held after 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at OCONTO FALLS AREA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (with urn present), 210 North Farm Road, Oconto Falls, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., Saturday. Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls is serving the family, www.jonesfuneral.com, (920) 848-2222.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the David Polashek Memorial Fund has been established at any Wells Fargo Bank to further education.