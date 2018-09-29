MADISON—Paul C. Pokorney, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born on Dec. 1, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Theodore and Ethel (Hallberg) Pokorney. He married Nancy Pederson on Oct. 1, 1966.
Paul graduated from Loyola Academy and Michigan State. He attended UW-Madison Law School and went on to become a lawyer for the State of Wisconsin. Paul then moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked for the government with the BIA. In 1972, they moved back to Wisconsin, as his home was always the Midwest.
He was an avid sports fan who especially loved college football. He played tennis and baseball. Paul loved travelling with his family and together they took many road trips. He loved his solitude and enjoyed reading about science and theology, but he was also quite social, and would never turn down a good debate. Fly fishing was a passion of his and he had many choice streams in Colorado. He was a man with many aspirations, and had dreams of owning a horse. At 68, he was able to buy his own horse, Maggie, and take horseback riding lessons with his wife. Maggie died the day before Paul and met him in heaven.
Paul is survived by his wife; daughters, Erin Lembcke and Amy (Jared) Holcomb; grandchildren, Jonathon Holcomb and Andrew Holcomb and several brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents; and many beloved pets.
Funeral services will be held at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 12 noon on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018, with Pastor Naomi Garber presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all those at Agrace HospiceCare, especially the Purple team who took such compassionate care of Paul in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or All Saints Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
