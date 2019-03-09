OREGON / DEFOREST - On Sunday, March 3, 2019, Jennifer Jean Pobjoy, age 40, of Oregon, passed away peacefully, after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 21, 1978, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Jenn graduated from DeForest High School in 1996 and UW-Whitewater in 2001.
She started her career in banking, then worked in logistics for many years at Kraft Foods in Madison, and most recently at Trachte, Inc. in Oregon.
Jenn was an avid runner and participated in many marathons/half marathons with her sister and friends. She was a fun volunteer for numerous causes that were dear to her heart. Jenn enjoyed traveling with her mom and sister, attending Broadway shows, and hiking at Devil's Lake. Her family was the center of her life.
Jenn will forever be remembered for her smile, laugh, and being a sincere friend to many.
Jenn is survived by her best friend, Paul Geffert; her mother and step dad, Judy and Dave Knutson of Oregon; father, Eldrid Pobjoy of Poynette; sister, Michelle Pobjoy (Tyler Voigt) of Sun Prairie; little niece, Piper; friend, Betsy Geffert; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends new and old; and her high school friends, "the tribe," who had given much support to Jenn through her illness. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and aunt, Sandy.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A Celebration of Jenn's Life will be around Jenn's Birthday in May.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Jenn's family to be put towards a park bench or to the UW Carbone Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.