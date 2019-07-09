CRANDON—William (Bill) DeForest Plummer, Sr., age 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Crandon, Wis. on July 4th, 2019. He was born in the Crandon area on January 23rd, 1926 to Ula and Junas Plummer, the oldest of four children.
Bill grew up on a farm near Nelma, Wis. and moved to Crandon with his family in 1939. He graduated from Crandon High School where he was on the football and basketball teams and claimed he was “the tallest kid in northern Wisconsin” at a little over 6’ tall. He also played drums in the band.
After high school, Bill enlisted in the air force and spent most of World War II serving in the Philippines, he was honorably discharged in 1959 as a 1st lieutenant. Using the GI bill, Bill graduated from UW Madison with a degree in electrical engineering. After the war, he met Evelyn O’Rourke; they were married on Nov. 30th, 1946 and raised four children. Evelyn preceded him in death in June, 2002.
After graduating from the UW, Bill joined Hyland Hall Company & H&H Electric, and shortly thereafter became the president of H&H Electric Co. Through hard work and dedication, he grew H&H Electric into one of southern Wisconsin’s leading electrical construction companies, wiring scores of major buildings in and around Madison. He was also very active in the electrical contractors association (NECA) serving as Governor of the Wisconsin chapter and vice president of the Midwest district. On his retirement he was honored as a member of the prestigious Academy of Electrical Contractors.
Living in Orchard Ridge, he was very active in building and serving the community along with his family. He was a charter member of Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ (where he was baptized), Ridgewood Pool, and the West YMCA. He was also very active at Blackhawk Ski Club, the Optimist Club, the West Side Businessman’s Club, and Blackhawk Country Club. He volunteered much of his time and electrical expertise and served on many boards.
He loved to dance, jog for exercise, downhill ski, played a mean game of paddle ball and took up golf in his later years. Bill and Evelyn spent many wonderful years taking the children up to Maywood and Woodland cabins in northern Wisconsin, taking trips around the country, skiing, camping, and watching swim meets. He was a dedicated Wisconsin boxing, football and Green Bay Packer fan. Every weekend he looked forward to Sunday night dinners with the children and grandchildren.
Bill married Shirley Hageny in 2004; they traveled extensively, loved to dance and split their time between Crandon and Osprey Florida. Shirley was a dedicated wife to Bill and with the caregivers in Crandon and Florida, helped care for Bill the last couple of years.
He is survived by his four children, William (Chip) Plummer, Jr. (Nancy), Scott D. Plummer (Sally), Gregg A. Plummer (Kim), Cindy Bonk; grandchildren, Kristin (Brian) Lee, Marcie (Josh) Kurtz, Gretchen (Todd) Nelson, Katie (Scott) Gremban, Andrew (Bailey) Plummer, Rachel Plummer, Erin Plummer, Bryce Bonk and Taylor Bonk and great-grandchildren; Braden and Carson Lee, Parker Kurtz, Bennett, Adeline and Olivia Nelson, Elyse, Evelyn, and Charlotte Gremban, Ava and Louis Plummer, his wife Shirley and her family, his brother Jerry and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ula and Junas; his brother, Bob; his sister, Sheila; his wife, Evelyn; and his son-in-law, Jay Bonk.
A memorial service will be held at Praise Chapel Community Church in Crandon on July 12th at 5:00 with Pastor Franz Gerber officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 until the time of service with a meal following. A graveside service will take place in Madison at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crandon Area Rescue Squad or Ascension at Home/Ministry HC Hospice-Rhinelander.
