STOUGHTON—Cynthia “Cindy” Plumley, age 74, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Nov. 8, 1943, in Princeton, Ill., the daughter of Darwin and Gladys (Ayres) Carter. Cindy graduated from Milledgeville High School in Milledgeville, Ill. She married William “Bill” Plumley on June 8, 1963, in Milledgeville, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage this year.
Cindy worked as an admissions supervisor for Stoughton Hospital. She loved crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and the game of football, doing weekly picks with her husband and grandson, Bill. Her favorite player was Brett Favre and she had a collection of memorabilia associated with him. Along with that, Cindy was known to have quite a collection of Skookum dolls, cookbooks, and Cushman memorabilia. She was an animal lover and spent time caring for her garden. She enjoyed talking about food and knew what she was talking about, as she was an excellent cook. Cindy and Bill enjoyed traveling all over the country with their canine companion, Harley. She was a very generous person who donated to multiple organizations. You could always count on her to sing you Happy Birthday on “your day.” She was the type of person everyone liked as soon as you met her, but most important to her was her family.
Cindy is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Plumley; two sons, Michael (Tammy) Plumley and Mark Plumley; grandsons, Mark (Kayla), Bill , Wyatt, Cody, Zacary and Kaden; Kaden’s mother, Melissa Plumley; former daughter-in-law, Teresa Plumley; two brothers, Richard (Ruthanne) Carter and Jerry (Sue) Carter; sister, Kathy Farley; and her very treasured canine, Harley Plumley. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Special thank you to Dr. Frontiera and all the wonderful staff at SSM Health Cancer Care and to the great nursing staff at Agrace HospiceCare. All of you made Cindy’s wish of staying at home possible. “Love You More!” Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590