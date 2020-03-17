Plon, Dean Arthur

MADISON - Dean Arthur Plon, age 68, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1951, in Madison, to parents, Florian and Catherine (Crownhart) Plon. Dean loved fishing, bowling, and attending camp. He was a dedicated Packers and Brewers fan.

Dean is survived by his sisters, Julia (Bill) West and Maxine (Randy) Hooper; special cousin, Bernadette Rhiel; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Community Living Connections, especially Tara, for the compassionate care.

Private family services will be held, with entombment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

