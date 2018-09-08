PEMBROKE PINES, Fla.—Joyce Janette Plewke went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. She was born Sept. 6, 1929, the daughter of Wilfred and Edna (Tucker) Galbraith. She was employed by Frank Liquor Company for many years, and moved to Florida in 2008, after losing her husband.
She is survived by her children, Pamela (Alan) Lopez and Larry Plewke; grandchildren, Ryan (Audrey) Plewke, Aaron (Meredith) Plewke, Jessee (Melissa) Lopez and Christa Plewke; great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Avery Plewke, Damian and Devanii Soto, and Caleb Lopez and Aiden Plewke; her brother, William Galbraith; and sisters, Joanne Culver and Lola Gard; in-laws, Marlene (Duane) Ballentine, Vicki Denzer and Bonnie (Lee) Rentmeester; and many nephews and nieces. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years; her grandson, Jason Plewke; and her sister, Ivanelle Whitt.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 22, 2018, at the CLUBHOUSE AT THE RESERVE IN HUNTINGTON, located in Miramar, Fla.
We will miss her terribly, but we are rejoicing that she is happy in Heaven and free of pain.