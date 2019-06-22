PEWAUKEE - Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019. Age 59. Proud father of Jake Platt. Dear brother of Sallyann (James) Roberts, Bonnie (Bernie) Mitchell, David (Leigh) Platt, Chris (Luanne) Platt, Robyn (Joe) Refsguard. Former husband and best friend of Penny Bair. Willy was an outstanding blues guitar player. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time. He will be dearly missed.
