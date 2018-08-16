MADISON / PHOENIX, Ariz. / SEQUIM, Wash.—William A. “Bill” Plachetka, age 69, passed away on Aug. 13, 2018.
He is survived by his sister, Jeanne (Frank) Kissane; nephews, Peter and Thomas; and niece, Marie. He was a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of UW-Madison School of Pharmacy. Bill resided in Madison, Phoenix, and Sequim, Wash. He enjoyed many trips to Europe, was an avid scuba diver and skier, and longtime member of the National Ski Patrol.
Memorials to the Paralyzed Veterans of America or the ALS Association are appreciated. A committal service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at SOUTHERN WISCONSIN VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY, in Union Grove, at 3 p.m.