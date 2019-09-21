MADISON—Barry Robert Pivett, age 51, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1968, in Madison, the son of Clarence Pivett and Dottie Day. Barry is survived by his wife, Jessica Pivett; daughter, Kalianna Pivett; son, Max Pivett; sisters, Tina (Dana) Fjelstad, Tonya Edison and Teresa Pivett; and cousin, Jim Hays. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steven Edison. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, Noon—4:30 p.m., at Sundown Saloon, 57 S. Stoughton Rd., Madison, 53714. Memorials will be distributed to Barry’s children for their education. Please view and post a message to Barry and his family on his Facebook page, Barry Pivett.
