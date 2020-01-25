Pitzner, Ricki Lu

MADISON — Ricki Lu Pitzner, age 72, of Madison, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Lee Health, in her winter destination of Fort Meyers, Fla. Ricki was born on Aug. 4, 1947, and was raised on a dairy farm in Oxford, Wis.
Ricki loved to love! She loved her husband, Richard “Dick”, who passed away in early 2019. She loved her children and their spouses, Robin (Mike) Kostelnik and Robert “Robbie” (Teresa) Swader. Ricki loved being a grandmother to her many grandchildren, Michael, Hannah, Rachel and Olivia Kostelnik, and Mason and Cole Swader. She loved her stepchildren, their spouses and children, Kyle (Michelle) Pitzner and Christy (John) Lalande. Ricki loved her parents, Roberta and Ray Rodger, who preceded her in death. She loved her brother, Randy Rodger and his wife, Mary. She loved her nieces, Kelly and Katie Rodger. She loved her, recently united, sister, Barbara Patzer. She loved her many good friends in Wisconsin and Florida. Ricki also loved many pets over the years, most recently, her teddy bear puppy, Oscar.
Ricki had a plethora of careers, demonstrating the capable, resourceful, and dynamic woman that she was. She was an entrepreneur, turning her hobby of knitting machines into a business that shipped knitting pattern books, containing her patented cable stitch technique, around the world. At various points in her life, Ricki was co-owner of a hair salon, a real estate property manager, a life insurance and yellow pages salesperson, a volunteer at the Children’s Hospital, an administrative assistant at the Capitol, and more.
Ricki was very artistic and creative. She created incredibly intricate porcelain dolls and doll houses. Ricki liked refinishing antiques and furniture. She sewed new garments for her children and herself. Ricki was very talented at drawing and painting. She designed several of her houses that she had built. Ricki could do just about anything that she set her mind to.
Ricki loved people and she loved to laugh with them, embracing her sense of humor. She will be very missed and forever loved by those who survive her. A celebration of Ricki’s life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. A time of sharing will begin at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter <https://www.lupus.org/wisconsin> in honor of Ricki Pitzner. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
