Pitzner, Ricki Lu

Ricki loved to love! She loved her husband, Richard “Dick”, who passed away in early 2019. She loved her children and their spouses, Robin (Mike) Kostelnik and Robert “Robbie” (Teresa) Swader. Ricki loved being a grandmother to her many grandchildren, Michael, Hannah, Rachel and Olivia Kostelnik, and Mason and Cole Swader. She loved her stepchildren, their spouses and children, Kyle (Michelle) Pitzner and Christy (John) Lalande. Ricki loved her parents, Roberta and Ray Rodger, who preceded her in death. She loved her brother, Randy Rodger and his wife, Mary. She loved her nieces, Kelly and Katie Rodger. She loved her, recently united, sister, Barbara Patzer. She loved her many good friends in Wisconsin and Florida. Ricki also loved many pets over the years, most recently, her teddy bear puppy, Oscar.