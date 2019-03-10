MADISON - Richard W. Pitzner, age 72, passed away on March 9, 2019, at home. He was born on Sept. 19, 1946, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of Robert and Almira Pitzner. He married Ricki Pitzner on Jan. 4, 1998. Richard graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac in 1964, earning first team Fox Valley Conference in basketball.
After completing high school, he then received his bachelor's in business at UW-Madison in 1968, and his MBA in 1969. Richard won the National Elijah Sells Award for top score nationally in the CPA exam. He received his law degree from UW in 1972, and was a loyal partner at Murphy Desmond Law Firm for 40 years and Dewitt Law Firm for four years. Richard was an avid golfer, number one Badgers fan and most importantly, grandfather.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ricki; daughter, Christie Pitzner (John) Lalande, and their children, Ellie and Caroline; son, Kyle Richard (Michelle) Pitzner, and their children, Ansley and Walt; brothers, Steve and John Pitzner; and former wife, Georgene Pitzner.
A celebration of life will be held at the NAKOMA COUNTRY CLUB, 4145 Country Club Road, Madison, on Friday, March 15, 2019, with a gathering from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with lunch to follow. A time of sharing will begin at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Family children's Hospital, UWHealthKids.org/donateafch in honor of Richard Pitzner, which has always been his favorite charity to support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.