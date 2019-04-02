MOUNT HOREB - Mary E. Pitz, age 82, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 6, 1936, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of David and Florence (Ackerman) Murray.
Mary is survived by daughters, Ann E. Pitz, Jeanne M. (Steven) Post and Mary Stoker; son, Thomas R. (Nancy) Pitz; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Michael (Jan) Murray. She is further survived by her nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family prayer service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, St. Francis Xavier Endowment Fund, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, WI 53528, or the St. Dennis Educational Endowment Fund, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, WI 53714.
Thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg for all the wonderful care and kindness given to mom and to her family. After 25 years of being an RN at the UW Hospital, mom created a group of friends that became a family to her. We want to thank all of them for their care and compassion over the years; it meant a lot to her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.