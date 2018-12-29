Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA - Mary Jean (Trotalli) Pitts, age 82, of Kenosha, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at ST. ELIZABETH CATHOLIC CHURCH at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, New Year's Day from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at PROKO FUNERAL HOME and then on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials to Brookside Care Center Activity Department would be appreciated by the family.

For online condolences please visit www.prokofuneralhome.com.

