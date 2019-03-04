FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - LaVern F. Pitman passed away Jan. 24, 2019, from complications of heart surgery. LaVern was born on June 8, 1943, to George O Pitman and Carolyn L (Hutchinson) Pitman in the Town of Lowville. LaVern went eight years to Lowville Center, a one room school with eight grades. He graduated from Poynette High School, and graduated from UW-Eau Claire and Catholic University, where he received his master's degree in Library Science.
LaVern worked at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. and then became Head Cataloger at Frostburg State College in Frostburg, Md. He took an early retirement and moved to Strasburg, Va. He became a docent at Mount Vernon, where he thoroughly enjoyed giving tours and educating visitors about George and Martha Washington. He also worked as a substitute teacher at Strasburg High School.
On Sept. 8, 1973, LaVern married Rosa Papist in Washington, D.C. From this union they had a daughter, Christina Marie, born on March 28,1976.
LaVern was very interested in genealogy along with his mother, Carolyn. LaVern wrote several books on his family's genealogy, winning the first Wisconsin State Historical Society's Genealogy/Family History award, out of 25 nominations in 1990.
LaVern is survived by his daughter, Christina (Curt) Foster, Federal Way, Wash.; his sister, Diane Tomlinson, Poynette, Wis.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa; his parents, George and Carolyn Pitman; his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Alois Papist; and brother-in-law, Mark Tomlinson.
There will be no funeral at LaVern's request. Burial will be in Rocky Run Cemetery, Rio, at a later date.