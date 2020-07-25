Pinkerton, Sandra Lee

FRESNO, Calif. - Born Sandra Louise Lee to Allen Thor Lee and Emma Joiner Lee on May 2, 1942, Sandy grew up in Cambridge, Wis., with older siblings, Jimmy and Ginny. She moved to Madison, Wis., with her mother after her father died in 1957 and attended East High School (Class of 1960). Sandy met her husband, Richard L. Pinkerton, on the UW-Madison campus in 1964 while working at as a faculty assistant, and they had two children, Beth and Patti. The family moved to Columbus, Ohio, in 1972, and she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Capital University in 1981. The family moved to Fresno, Calif., in 1986. Sandy and Richard divorced a few years later but remained dear friends. Sandy's daughters, Beth and Patti, were the loves of her life, and she was their ultimate cheerleader. She loved helping students find internships and jobs through her work at Fresno City College. And she was grateful to walk the path of recovery in AA for 30 years. Though Sandy passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, she leaves a little sparkle behind for all of us.