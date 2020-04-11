Pinkerton, Jocelyn Diane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO, ILL. - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jocelyn Diane Pinkerton. Born Jan. 6,1956, to Warren and Mary Lehman, in Chicago, Ill. Died April 2, 2020, at the home of her sister, Naomi, in Chicago.

Having courageously faced a grim cancer diagnosis, Jocelyn concluded her earthly journey at the ripe age of 64. Her passing came in a manner not unlike the way she preferred to live, surrounded by family, food, and laughter. She is mourned by family, friends, colleagues, students, and countless others who have been nourished by her love, her wit, and her perfectly baked wisdom, leavened through many hard-learned lessons in life. Further, her spectacular stories and irreverent humor will live on in those she is survived by.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Our Jocelyn poured herself into life with an energy and imagination that was hard to keep up with and even more difficult to catalog. Her life was a series of adventures set against the backdrop of running a household and raising five children. She was a force of nature, bravely reinventing her roles in each act of her story as a successful entrepreneur, live storytelling performer, and counselor.