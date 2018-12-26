SAUK CITY / DEFOREST - Eugene J. "Gene" Pings, age 87, passed away Dec. 24, 2018, at his home. He was born on Dec. 28, 1930, the son of the late Norbert and Louise (Blau) Pings. Eugene was a U.S. Veteran having served during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Catherine "Katie" Rauls on Feb. 14, 1953. She preceded him in death on July 20, 2001. Gene married Darlene (Maier) Dederich on Aug. 20, 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Patty (Gordy) Brings, Mark (Mary), Mike (Julie), Pam (Kurt) Koenig; 10 grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Brings, Randy (Shine Butler) Brings, Gary Brings, Michael Pings, Krista (Jake) Johnson, Chad Pings, Kara Pings, Lucas (Kelly) Koenig, Taylor (Sarah) Koenig, Sam (Maddie Schmitz) Koenig; stepchildren, Jim (Sheri Dolfen) Dederich, Curt (Krista) Dederich, Kris (Steve) Wear, Kellie (Pat) Mahoney; sister, Nina (Budd) Chitek; step grandchildren, Lindsey (Dirck) Nagy, Nathan (Cassie) Dederich, Alex (Abby) Dederich, Angela Dederich, Katie (Kevin) Pynaker, Stephanie (Aaron) King, Michael Wear, Roxanne Wear, Lauren Wear, Heidi Mahoney, Kayla Mahoney; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Phillip (Virginia) Rauls, Alice (Melvin) Ballweg, Jim (Eileen) Rauls, Betty Hutter, Florina Lenerz. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katie; and a son, Mitch; in-laws, Mary Jane (Kenny) Lochner, Ruth (Bob) Meyers.
Family was always most important in Gene's life and he will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Gene's Life will be held at the DORF HAUS in Roxbury, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., today, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.