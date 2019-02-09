Try 1 month for 99¢

HOLLANDALE - Joe Pilling, age 82, of Hollandale, died on Tuesday evening, Feb. 5, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Madison. Joe grew up in Waldwick, Wis., graduated from Belmont High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps, married Nancy Steiner, and had one son, Steve (Mary) Pilling of Blanchardville.

A visitation for Joe Pilling will be held on Monday evening, Feb. 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at BLANCHARD HALL, 206 S. Main St. in Blanchardville, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, NEW HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 407 Main St. in Hollandale. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Carol Baumgartner of New Hope Lutheran officiating. Burial will be in the Hollandale Cemetery with Veteran's Honors by the Olaf Martinson American Legion Post of Hollandale. A lunch will follow burial at Blanchard Hall. The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Saether Funeral Home

Blanchardville (608) 523-4247

www.saetherfuneralhome.com

Celebrate
the life of: Pilling, Joe
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.