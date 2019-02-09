HOLLANDALE - Joe Pilling, age 82, of Hollandale, died on Tuesday evening, Feb. 5, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Madison. Joe grew up in Waldwick, Wis., graduated from Belmont High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps, married Nancy Steiner, and had one son, Steve (Mary) Pilling of Blanchardville.
A visitation for Joe Pilling will be held on Monday evening, Feb. 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at BLANCHARD HALL, 206 S. Main St. in Blanchardville, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, NEW HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 407 Main St. in Hollandale. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Carol Baumgartner of New Hope Lutheran officiating. Burial will be in the Hollandale Cemetery with Veteran's Honors by the Olaf Martinson American Legion Post of Hollandale. A lunch will follow burial at Blanchard Hall. The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family.