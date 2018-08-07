MADISON / CAMBRIDGE, Ohio—Virginia L. Pierick, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Glouster, Ohio, the daughter of Anna (Fahner) Scott. Virginia graduated from Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Ohio. She was united in marriage to William Pierick on Sept. 7, 1968, and this September they would have celebrated their 50th Anniversary.
Virginia is survived by her four sons, Karl Edward (Mary) Pierick, Mike (Heidi Verbeten) Pierick, Steve (Sara) Pierick, and Brian Pierick; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ron (Marsha) Scott. . She was preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Janet Pierick; great-grandson, Brody Priboth; mother, Anna; and brother, Chuck Scott.
A Funeral service will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 Spaight St., Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia’s name to Common Threads Family Resource Center, 5979 Siggelkow Road, McFarland, WI 53558. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
