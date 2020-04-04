Pierick, Ronald E.

DODGEVILLE - Ronald E. Pierick, age 79, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Ron was born on July 29, 1940, in Highland to Virgil and Doris (Wheaton) Pierick. He graduated from Highland High School in 1958.
He was a dairy farmer his entire life and enjoyed truck driving after retiring from the farm.
He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia “Ginny” Trapino and his parents.
Ronald is survived by his four children, Brian Pierick, Gina Weier, Nancy Anderson and Dennis (Melissa) Pierick; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.