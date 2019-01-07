BARABOO - Everett Wayne Pierce of Baraboo, Wis., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 5, 2019, at the age of 63. Everett was born in Baraboo, Wis., to Robert Howard Pierce and Eliza Dorothy Minnie Rathman Pierce on Jan. 13, 1955. Everett married the love of his life, Rita Ann Ruda, on Sept. 10, 1977. Everett and Rita gave birth to two sons, Robert and John. Everett was a 40 year employee of Teel Plastics, Inc., where he served as a lead technician.
Everett enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout his life. He enjoyed nothing as much as taking his boat to Lake Redstone or Lake Wisconsin and spending the day on the water. He was an outgoing and friendly neighbor who would gladly help with his snow blower or shovel.
Everett has been preceded in death by his father, Robert Howard Pierce; mother, Eliza Dorothy Minnie Rathman Pierce; and brother, Phillip Pierce. Everett is survived by his wife, Rita Pierce; sons, Robert Pierce and John Pierce; and granddaughter, Dahlia Pierce. Everett is also survived by his siblings, Rita (John) Cumbra, Janet (Dave) Tourdot, Amy (Jack) Erdman, Shirley Pitt, Carol (Robert) Paulus, and Duane (Judy) Pierce; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of life planned in the spring. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.