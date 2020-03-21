Pieper, Susan Joy

Susan was born Dec. 12, 1960, in Sauk Prairie, the daughter of Cliff and Lois (Lucey) Pieper. She spent the first years of life in Sauk City. At the age of six she attended Lapham Orthopedic School, and graduated from Madison Memorial High School's special education program for the developmentally disabled. She worked at different venues in Madison. Susan enjoyed her time being independent, and her motorized wheelchair took her to State Street, to Libraries, and gave her the opportunity to get out and watch people. Susan received much joy following the local band "Cherry Pie" traveling to many of their shows. She had an unforgettable smile and was featured in Madison's "State Street Pulse '06" for giving so much of her time out in the cold ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. She lived most of her life in Madison, which was so well supported by Options in Community Living. Options' mission is to value and support individuals with all types of disabilities. Her family is forever grateful for the care and love they provided for Susan.