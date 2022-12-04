Nov. 21, 1943 – Nov. 28, 2022

MADISON—Phyllis Ann (Johnston) Peterson, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. She was born on Nov. 21, 1943, in Santa Ana, Calif., the daughter of Leonard and Marie (Brey) Johnston.

Phyllis graduated from Madison East High School in 1962. She worked as an administrative assistant for CUNA for 37 years and was a lifelong member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison where she sang in the choir. She also enjoyed volunteering at Olbrich Gardens and the Town of Burke at the polling center, along with being a Den Mother when her sons were in Cub Scouts.

Phyllis loved to garden and tend to her flowers. She enjoyed needle point, knitting and quilting. She loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers, participating on bowling leagues throughout the years and traveling around the world.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Gary (Tammy Westphal) Peterson; grandson, Andrew Peterson; and her beloved dog, Angel. She is further survived by several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Leonard Peterson; and her parents.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison or Olbrich Gardens would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

