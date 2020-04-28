Phillips, Kathleen A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Kathleen A. Phillips, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1932, the daughter of Maurice and Genevieve Purcell. Kathleen was raised on a dairy farm in Fitchburg and attended a one room schoolhouse with three students graduating in her class. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1950 with a class of 148 students.

While raising a family of five children, she began her career as the first parish secretary at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Kathleen worked for 26 years at Queen of Peace and in retirement continued to volunteer at the church and for the American Red Cross. Her love of faith, family and friends, along with her quick smile made this world a better place.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 42 years, William E. "Bill" Phillips; children, Robert (Anita) Rauch, Ruth Ann (Rob Gannon) Weber, Randall Rauch and Richard (Lindsay) Rauch; step-children, Cynthia Phillips, Edward (Mareea) Phillips, Marcella Phillips; son-in-law, Thomas Packard; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many close nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Genevieve; daughter, Rae Ellen Packard; siblings, Robert Purcell, LeRoy Purcell, Jane Hamilton and John Purcell; and her son-in-law, Thomas W. Weber, Sr.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace. Burial will follow at Oak Hall Cemetery in Fitchburg. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare and all of Kathleen's special friends who helped the family with their thoughts and prayers. Kathleen's children were blessed with her ultimate commitment and dedication to motherhood and the care and love she showered onto each of them over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace or Edgewood High School. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

