Phillips, Gerald Jack “Jerry”

MONONA - Gerald Jack “Jerry” Phillips, age 89, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Mike “Bo” and Steve; six granddaughters; 10 great-grandchildren; and a special niece. Preceding him in death were his sons, Greg and Jeff; an infant son; his parents; and a sister.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s name may be made to the Monona Munchies Program in care of the Monona Bank, 5515 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
