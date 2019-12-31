Phillips, Gerald Jack “Jerry”

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MONONA - Gerald Jack “Jerry” Phillips, age 89, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Mike “Bo” and Steve; six granddaughters; 10 great-grandchildren; and a special niece. Preceding him in death were his sons, Greg and Jeff; an infant son; his parents; and a sister.