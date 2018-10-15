MADISON—Eunice Phillips, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Oakwood Tabor Oaks. She was born on the family farm on Liberty Prairie to Peter and Agnes (Grevstad) Lee on July 27, 1923. She was united in marriage to Thomas Phillips on Oct. 10, 1963. Eunice worked as an administrative assistant for the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 1988.
Eunice is survived by her daughter, Diane (Bruce) Clark; two grandsons, Jon (Miranda) Clark and Peter Clark; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Anderson, Dane and Greta Clark; sister, Betty Anderson; two brothers, Sigurd Lee and Peter (Chieko) Lee; 10 nieces, Sara (Sam) Reid, Kathy (Ron) Voss, Susan (Jim) Conant, Rebecca (Jack Theel) Lee, Nancy (Fred) Stratman, Barbara Swanson, Judith Lee, Carin (Bill) Rogers, Christine Campfield and Caroline Lee; and four nephews, Peter (Laura) Anderson, Anthony (Lorinda) Lee, Franklin (Debbie) Anderson and Erik (Tessy) Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Phillips; two brothers, Olaf (Marie) Lee and Gerhard (Mildred) Lee; brother-in-law, Frank Anderson; and nephew, Geoff Anderson.
Funeral Services will be held at WESTERN KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2633 Church St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, with the Rev. Eugene Kock presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Memorials may be gifted in Eunice’s name to Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420