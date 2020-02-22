Phillips, David B.

Of all the aspects of his life in which he felt the most love and pride, his children - Jennifer, Josh, Maggie and Kate - were number one followed closely by the joy and love he felt for each of his 12 grandchildren. Times spent with George, Lewis, Elliot, Charlie, Lucy, Will, Joe, Olivia, Max, Lily, Scarlett and Jake were treasured moments. Spouses Ed, Cassie, Jamie and Mike were important parts of the family, as well as his sister in law Laurie. David enjoyed many fun times with his family and the Peter Derse family: Marcia, Sam, Emily and Molly.

Imagining the next step in one's life is not hard when you think about the wonderful steps you have already taken. For David, that next step might be revisiting a beautiful beach on North Captiva surrounded by family and friends.

Sadness and happiness are not mutually exclusive feelings especially with David's passing. Briefly be sad that he is gone but replace that moment of grief with the happiness that he is in a better place - once again walking tall with his mom, dad, in-laws Philip and Teddy, brother-in-law Peter, lifelong friend Paul and, of course, Tiva and Bernie, his canine buddies.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Nakoma Golf Club, 4145 Country Club Rd, Madison, Wis. 53711.

Please celebrate David's life by sharing a dinner surrounded by those you love. Tip your drink to the sky knowing David is toasting with you.

