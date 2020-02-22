Phillips, David B.

MADISON - David Beltran Phillips - husband, friend, brother, uncle, father and dear Pop-Pop died peacefully Feb. 13, 2020. His death marked the completion of a life filled with smiles, love, laughter, adoring pride in his children and grandchildren and thankfulness for the care and compassion of friends and family over the last few years.
David was born to Anna and Beltran Phillips in Charleston West Virginia in 1946. After his dad's death in 1960, David was raised by his strong, independent and kind mother. His sister Sandy, brother in law Dan, niece Julie, nephew Doug and cousin Hap hold a special place in David's heart.
David grew up in Baltimore and attended Friends School, and the University of Maryland for both undergraduate and graduate school. He was an all-state athlete in football and a member of the 1963 Maryland high school championship lacrosse team.
He met his partner, confidante and friend, Susan, in the same management training program at First National Bank of Maryland. She was the lynchpin to making David's life on this earth the joyful, happy time that it was. They started their life together in Baltimore and later moved the family to Wisconsin in 1974, where he became an avid Badgers fan.
David worked in banking in Madison, Milwaukee and Racine and was actively involved in a variety of civic groups ranging from Rotary to Goodwill to Friends of Monona Terrace to Badger State Games. He also worked at Downtown Madison Inc. and chambers of commerce in Stoughton and Verona. Most recently, he was the Director of Economic and Workforce Development for the Dane County Executive Office.
Of all the aspects of his life in which he felt the most love and pride, his children - Jennifer, Josh, Maggie and Kate - were number one followed closely by the joy and love he felt for each of his 12 grandchildren. Times spent with George, Lewis, Elliot, Charlie, Lucy, Will, Joe, Olivia, Max, Lily, Scarlett and Jake were treasured moments. Spouses Ed, Cassie, Jamie and Mike were important parts of the family, as well as his sister in law Laurie. David enjoyed many fun times with his family and the Peter Derse family: Marcia, Sam, Emily and Molly.
Imagining the next step in one's life is not hard when you think about the wonderful steps you have already taken. For David, that next step might be revisiting a beautiful beach on North Captiva surrounded by family and friends.
Sadness and happiness are not mutually exclusive feelings especially with David's passing. Briefly be sad that he is gone but replace that moment of grief with the happiness that he is in a better place - once again walking tall with his mom, dad, in-laws Philip and Teddy, brother-in-law Peter, lifelong friend Paul and, of course, Tiva and Bernie, his canine buddies.
A celebration of David's life will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Nakoma Golf Club, 4145 Country Club Rd, Madison, Wis. 53711.
Please celebrate David's life by sharing a dinner surrounded by those you love. Tip your drink to the sky knowing David is toasting with you.
