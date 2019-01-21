DODGEVILLE - James Robert Philipps, age 87, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Crestridge Assisted Living in Dodgeville.
Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol; their children, Marcia (Dave) Hyzer, Cathy (Scott) Thomas, Deb (Larry) Roth, Frank (Barb), Joe (Mary), Tom (Julie), Mike (Mary) and Pat (Allison); 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Paul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jim's name to St. Joseph's Catholic School, Agrace HospiceCare, or a charity of your choice.