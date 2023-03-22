Dec. 30, 1947—Feb. 20, 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Philip Samuel Mendelson of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on February 20, 2023, at age 75.
He was originally from Chicago and was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. He was married to Joyce (Jewell) Mendelson for 54 years and enjoved life. Traveling in their RV and riding around in their MGB Roadster brought him great joy.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on March 25, 2023, at Naugle Funeral Home (1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL).
Donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Fisher House Foundation.