MADISON/LAKE WISCONSIN - Roseland Kay Pherson has moved on to her next adventure, at the age of 81, peacefully surrounded by family, on Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on April 13,1938, in Anderson, Ind.
Roseland, was an incredible human who loved to celebrate and live life to the fullest whether it was attending Badger sporting events or to all of the people she touched. As a school secretary for the Madison Metropolitan School District for about 46 years, she was constantly sharing her joy for children and her work. As a devout Badger fan, she followed them loyally from the 1994 Rose Bowl (along with the Badger Rose Bowls that followed) and Final Four when they beat Kentucky.
Roseland loved life and wanted to make sure that everyone was able to feel that love and joy and the endlessness that she had. She had gone by many names but some of her favorites had been Mom, Nana, and Banana; also Aunt Chickie, Chicken and Rose.
Roseland was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Oneita Sibery; her sister, Joyce Thayer; and her brother, Neal Sibery. She leaves behind, her sister, Myra Thompson; brother, Rick (Linda) Sibery; lifelong partner, Brian Schoeneck; and her children, Brad (Linda) Pherson and Candace Pherson Rabe. Also, her grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Perl, Dhyana Rabe and Jessica Pherson; along with great-grandchildren, Selina Perl and Emmett Perl; and many other family members and friends who will deeply miss her.
A Celebration of Life party is being planned at REX’S INNKEEPER, 310 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a sharing of remembrances starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations are made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. https://www.uwhealth.org/uw-carbone-cancer-center/cancer/10252