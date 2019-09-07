MADISON / LAKE WISCONSIN - Roseland Kay Pherson, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life party is being planned at REX’S INNKEEPER, 310 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a sharing of remembrances starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. A luncheon will be served starting at noon. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations are made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, https://www.uwhealth.org/uw-carbone-cancer-center/cancer/10252. A full obituary appeared in the August 18, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
