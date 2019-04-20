MADISON - Sarah “Sally” Phelps (nee Musselman) died at Capitol Lakes in Madison, Wis. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born on Labor Day, Sept. 5, 1927, in East Lansing, Mich., to Harry and Anne Musselman, the fourth of five children. She graduated from East Lansing High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. While in college, she met Lynn Phelps, who she married in 1950. Lynn was Sally’s husband, lifelong love, and best friend.
The couple eventually settled in Goodrich, Mich., raising a family of four children. Sally became very involved in the community, serving on the Goodrich School District school board for 10 years and helping to organize a school program to assist mothers with their babies. She volunteered with the Hospital Auxiliary for Wheelock Memorial Hospital in Goodrich. She was also active in St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Davison, Mich.
In 1973, Sally and Lynn moved to Madison, Wis., when Lynn joined the faculty of UW-Madison. Sally joined the League of Women Voters in 1974, becoming a driving force in supporting the cause of voter equality. She served as president of both the Dane County and Wisconsin Leagues. As a lobbyist for the League, Sally worked to make sure the Wisconsin Marital Property Act became law. She also served on the Nominating Committee for the National League. A strong advocate for women’s rights, Sally thoroughly enjoyed her participation in the 2017 Women’s March.
Sally was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church, serving as Junior and Senior Warden. She was also involved in the Wisconsin Women’s Network and the Women's Health Initiative.
After Sally and Lynn moved to Capitol Lakes Retirement Community in August 2008, Sally served as Vice President and President of the Residents’ Association. She also chaired the program committee and several other committees at Capitol Lakes.
There was no crossword puzzle that Sally could not solve. She was a master at word games such as Scrabble and Upwords. To beat Sally at any word game was quite an accomplishment.
Sally is survived by her children, Tom (Donna), Anne (Tom) Stone, Dan (Linda) and Katie (Jim) Meland; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brother, George Musselman; sister-in-law, Doris Phelps; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at Capitol Lakes Retirement Center at a later date. Please direct any memorial donations to the Dane County League of Women Voters, Grace Episcopal Church, or the Capitol Lakes Foundation.