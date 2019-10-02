NEW GLARUS - Herman Pfund, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the New Glarus Home. Herman was born in the Town of Cadiz, Green County, Wis., to Emma and Albert Pfund on Aug. 10, 1920. Herman and his family moved to Belleville, Wis. shortly after his birth. He married Kathleen Fahey and celebrated 65 years of marriage until her death in 2007.
Herman loved and lived his Swiss heritage. For many years in his retirement, he spent time at local events In New Glarus whistling, singing and tapping his feet to the polka music clad in his lederhosen. He was seen in several public TV presentations regarding tourism in Wisconsin, and also in a travel article in the New York Times. He was never shy in his enthusiasm for New Glarus.
Herman was a former New Glarus Fire Department member, and up until a few years ago he would often be found making coffee and cinnamon rolls for those out on calls. Herman became the first Fire Chief for the city of Fitchburg.
Herman and Kathleen spent many years traveling throughout the U.S., spending winters in Arizona and Arkansas, and enjoyed their trips to Europe, but especially to Switzerland.
Herman is survived by his four children, Jane (Roger) Arndt, Ellen Spangler, John (Sue) Pfund and Phil (Marilyn) Pfund. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; his parents, Emma and Albert Pfund; his sister, Nellie; and step-granddaughter, Tanya Arndt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the St. James Cemetery, Belleville.
A visitation will precede the mass from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Heartland Hospice staff, especially Stephanie, Leah, Danielle and Nicole and the many New Glarus Home staff who gave him incredible care.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: New Glarus Home Activities Fund, Heartland Hospice or New Glarus Fire Department.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
Online memorial at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Herman Pfund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.