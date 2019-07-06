MARSHALL - Wayne E. Pfeifer, 86 of Marshall passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Park Terrace in Watertown surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish- Marshall Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Marshall.
Memorials in Wayne’s honor to Holy Family Parish- Marshall Campus would be appreciated.
