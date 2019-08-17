MEQUON - Passed away August 14, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Born February 9, 1921, to Gottlob and Bertha Armbrust. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William Murray Pfeifer for 43 years; mother of the late Gretchen Lucchesi, Katherine (the late Jesse) McCombe, the late Rev. William Pfeifer and Liese Pfeifer; fond grandmother of Heidi Bechler; and step-grandmother of Jennifer McCombe, Rebecca (Bill) Kostopolus and James (Lisa) McCombe; great-grandmother of Zachary (Alexis), Ellie, Kate, Jessica, Joshua, Nicholas, Maxwell, Caitlin, and Kylie.
Helen graduated from Classical High School in Providence, R.I. in 1939. She graduated cum laude from Pembroke College in Brown University where she met her husband in 1943. She earned a Master of Library Science degree at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1981.
Distinguishing herself as a docent and librarian at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Helen also maintained close circles through her church, quilting group, bridge and her friends at Newcastle Place.
Celebration of Life gathering Monday August 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at New Castle Place-Chapel, 12600 N. Pt. Washington Rd., Mequon, Wis. 53092. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Art Museum Library Fund or the charity of your choice appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Newcastle Place and the Highlands for their extraordinary and loving care of Helen.
SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME-Mequon serving the family. (262-241-8085).