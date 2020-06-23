Pfeifer, Charles D. "Chuck"

WOBURN, Ma. — Charles D. Pfeifer “Chuck” of Woburn, Massachusetts, formerly of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away at Care Dimensions Hospice House on Tuesday, June 16. His death occurred seven weeks after a serious fall. He was 79 years old.
Born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and raised in Rushford, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Gottlieb O. Pfeifer, and the late Lucille (Berg) Pfeifer Anderson. Chuck and his wife, Jean Jaeger Pfeifer, dearly loved one another. They met as 19 year olds in college and were married 55 years.
Chuck graduated from Hamline University, St. Paul, Minnesota. He earned his PhD in physics from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri. Several years later, he pursued his true passion and became a community organizer in Madison, Wis. Although never ordained, he was the director of Madison-area Urban Ministry for 25 years. One of his colleagues in ministry said of him: “Chuck was a kindred spirit — in justice, equity and mercy. I was always so grateful for his activism, commitment to social change and deep vulnerability.”
Chuck was a deep thinker and philosopher. Following his retirement from Madison-area Urban Ministry, he became a spiritual guide. He enjoyed woodworking and specialized in creating exquisite miniature wood carvings, which he gave as gifts. Each miniature depicted an image of something unique to the recipient. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. A special joy for Chuck was spending time with his 8 year old grandson.
In addition to his wife Jean, Chuck is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Pfeifer Cummings of Woburn. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Scott Pfeifer of Manhattan. He is also survived by his grandson, Gus Cummings. Chuck was the brother of James K. Anderson (Dawn Stiegelmeier Anderson) of Minnesota; and Jean Pfeifer Olson (Gary K. Olson) of Minnesota; and the late Susan Lynn Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chuck's memory can be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) 101 Sager-Brown Rd, Baldwin, LA 70514; or the United Methodist Church of Woburn, 523 Main St., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, Woburn.
