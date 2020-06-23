Pfeifer, Charles D. "Chuck"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WOBURN, Ma. — Charles D. Pfeifer “Chuck” of Woburn, Massachusetts, formerly of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away at Care Dimensions Hospice House on Tuesday, June 16. His death occurred seven weeks after a serious fall. He was 79 years old.

Born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and raised in Rushford, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Gottlieb O. Pfeifer, and the late Lucille (Berg) Pfeifer Anderson. Chuck and his wife, Jean Jaeger Pfeifer, dearly loved one another. They met as 19 year olds in college and were married 55 years.

Chuck graduated from Hamline University, St. Paul, Minnesota. He earned his PhD in physics from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri. Several years later, he pursued his true passion and became a community organizer in Madison, Wis. Although never ordained, he was the director of Madison-area Urban Ministry for 25 years. One of his colleagues in ministry said of him: “Chuck was a kindred spirit — in justice, equity and mercy. I was always so grateful for his activism, commitment to social change and deep vulnerability.”